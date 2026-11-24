The Green Bay Packers are in line for a big boost this week as they take on the LA Rams on Wednesday night.

The team is anticipating the return of Center Sean Rhyan, Linebacker Zaire Franklin, and possibly Edge Rusher Micah Parsons.

The team has listed eight different players as questionable for the game, and we may very well see Micah Parsons take his first snaps of the season.

Per ESPN.com:

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Welcome back, Micah Parsons.

The Green Bay Packers' star pass rusher was activated from the physically unable to perform list Tuesday and is expected make his 2026 debut Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

He was officially listed as questionable by the Packers for Wednesday's game.

Parsons received final clearance from Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed the surgery, on Monday, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Parsons' return to game action will come 347 days after he not only tore his ACL but also his meniscus in a noncontact injury against the Denver Broncos in Week 15 last season.

Parsons first returned to practice Nov. 4 and did only individual drills that week. The following week, he began to incorporate team (11-on-11) drills into his work. The Packers then had their bye following the Nov. 15 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, but it was not a full bye week because of the Thanksgiving Eve game. The Packers resumed practice Saturday and practiced for three days before they depart for Los Angeles on Tuesday.

"I would say I feel like I've done everything I possibly could to put myself in position to potentially play on Wednesday but for sure this season," Parsons said Monday. "And I'll be looking forward to returning to the field."

Parsons is expected to be on a snap count upon his return.

Despite having a winning record (6-4), the Packers sit in last place in the NFC North, where the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Vikings are all 7-2.

"I'm so locked in on what's ahead of me and I understand what this game Wednesday means to the organization and I myself and what it means for playoffs," Parsons said. "And if I can be out there, I want to be out there and I'm excited for any time. Because we only got seven more games left, so I want to capitalize on all those if I can."

Parsons led the Packers with 12.5 sacks last season and led the entire league with 64 pressures, according to ESPN Analytics, despite playing in only 14 games. It was his first season in Green Bay after the Packers gave up two first-round picks plus defensive tackle Kenny Clark to acquire Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys just days before the start of last season.

But the Packers did not win a game after Parsons was injured last season. They were 9-3-1 heading into the Broncos game but lost five in a row, including an NFC wild-card playoff game against the Bears, to close the season. Without Parsons, the Packers have gone 6-9.

"The only thing I'm targeting in a sense of mindset is to win every week to try to uplift this season, change this season around and do exactly what the Packers brought me here to do," Parsons said. "That's it. That's my only target and that's to make a run for the playoffs and make guys around me better. That's it."

"So I have no targets and outcomes," Parsons added. "I think I've achieved everything that I've wanted in my career except for the big one and I think that's kind of like my own mindset and through the [Nick] Saban documentary I learned just stay in the process of every day. Own my process my today, so I owned it today. I got another process tomorrow and, God willing, I'll have another process Wednesday night and that'll be the start of this new journey."

Source: Packers' Micah Parsons activated from PUP list - ESPN

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