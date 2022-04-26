Michigan Basketball Star Skipping NBA and Staying at School

The University of Michigan basketball program had some ups and downs in the 2021-2022 season that ended with a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

As the Wolverines look to run it back and make a deeper run next year, they got some good news this week on one of their key players returning to school.

Michigan star Hunter Dickinson has decided to forgo entering the NBA Draft and return to Michigan for another year.

This is huge for the Wolverines chances to make a Final Four in 2023 and try to win a National Championship.

Michigan will be without Moussa Diabate who will enter the NBA Draft and they are awaiting the decision of their sharp shooter Caleb Houstan to decide his future as well.

For more information on the University of Michigan basketball team, their current roster and other news surrounding the team, you can visit their website.