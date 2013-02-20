Minnehaha Commissioners Approve Fertilizer, Seed Plant near Colton

SIOUX FALLS - Commissioners in Minnehaha County have approved a $10 million fertilizer and seed plant near Colton.

The Argus Leader reports that the commission voted 4-0 to allow the Eastern Farmers Cooperative to build the plant, which is scheduled to open in 2014. The farmer's co-op is looking to consolidate two older facilities.

Some nearby residents asked commissioners to deny the permit, saying possible anhydrous ammonia spills would threaten their safety.

Commissioners upheld a decision by the planning and zoning department, which granted a conditional-use permit Jan. 28. Opponents were appealing that decision Tuesday.

Commissioner Jeff Barth says the plant would be served by two paved roads and the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad. He says the location is "as good as it gets."