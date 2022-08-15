Minnesota Car Theft Suspects Avoid Stop Sticks, But Hit The Wall

The saying, "Play stupid games, win stupid prizes," comes to mind when I watch this surveillance video from St Paul, Minnesota.

According to reports, police were chasing four suspects in a stolen Kia. Police say the suspects were speeding through neighborhoods and blowing stop signs before the pursuit was called off for safety reasons.

A police helicopter continued to track the suspects as they entered the interstate where an officer was waiting to deploy stop sticks. The driver lost control of the Kia in an attempt to avoid the stop sticks and slammed the car HARD into a retaining wall.

It didn't take long for the suspects shake off the impact and flee the vehicle. Notice that a couple of the suspects remembered to take their bags from the wrecked car... because you know, priorities.

The suspects ended up running to an on-ramp only after one of them was nearly hit by an SUV. After some shenanigans, all four suspects were taken into custody.