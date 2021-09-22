The Minnesota Timberwolves have announced that they have decided to part ways with Gersson Rosas.

Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor released a statement about the decision on Wednesday (September 22) afternoon.

While the decision seemed to be a surprise to most fans, Dane Moore reports that there have been issues between the Timberwolves and Rosas leading up to this. The two sides have not seen eye-to-eye in recent times.

That surprise has apparently also trickled down to some of the players within the Timberwolves organization.

Rosas was hired by the Timberwolves on May 1, 2019, after a long-term stay in Houston where he held multiple positions during his tenure. His Timberwolves stint will mostly be remembered for trading Andrew Wiggins and two draft picks to Golden State for D'Angelo Russell.

During his short stint with the Timberwolves, Rosas traded up in the 2019 NBA Draft to select Jarrett Culver. Culver is no longer a member of the Timberwolves and is with the Memphis Grizzlies. Rosas selected Anthony Edwards first overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. The team did not have a 2021 first-round pick due to the Wiggins trade.

Moving forward, Moore is reporting that new Timberwolves owners Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore are interested in bringing in a top-name executive for the President of Basketball Operations position. Jake Fischer says that Elton Brand is someone to watch out for.

Minnesota will now launch into training camp within the next week. The Timberwolves are scheduled to begin preseason play on Monday, October 4 against New Orleans. The first regular-season game is scheduled for Wednesday, October 20 against Houston.