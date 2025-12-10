Twins fans, listen up!

The Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan makes its way back to our neck of the woods in January this year, and it will be here before you know it!

The Caravan gives fans the chance each offseason to meet some of the current and former stars of the Minnesota Twins and get some autographs and more!

This year, the Caravan makes its way to the Augustana University Elmen Center on Wednesday, January 21st!

The 2026 Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan presented by Thrivent and ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

The program will begin at 6:00 pm that night, and tickets are FREE and can be picked up weekdays from 8:30am - 5pm at Results Townsquare Media. The address is 5100 S Tennis Lane in Sioux Falls!

This year's players and team representatives on the tour include Luke Keaschall, Alan Roden, Glen Perkins, and Kris Atteberry.

The 2026 Caravan – one of professional sports’ longest-running and most extensive fan engagement tours – will feature Twins players, coaches, alumni and broadcasters traveling to communities in Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Don't miss out, a reminder:

Pick up your FREE Caravan Tickets (limit 4), while they last weekdays at Results, Townsquare Media studios, located at 5100 South Tennis Lane, Sioux Falls Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM.

