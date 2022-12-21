Minnesota Vikings Quarterback Kirk Cousins Earns Player Of The Week Honor

Last weekend was a big one for the Minnesota Vikings. They got flexed to a Saturday nationally televised game against the Indianapolis Colts where a victory would clinch the NFC North title.

Of course, the Vikings came out a laid a big egg in the first half and fell behind by an the unbelievable score of 33-0. It was an ugly sight for the whole country to see, many choosing to stop watching altogether by halftime. Big mistake.

The second half would put the Vikings in the NFL record books as they launched the biggest comeback in NFL history to defeat the Colts 39-36 in overtime, this despite having two defensive touchdowns inexplicably called back by the referees.

A major reason they overcame all odds was quarterback Kirk Cousins and on Wednesday morning the NFL rewarded him by naming him the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Cousins threw for a career-high 460 yards and tied his personal best with four passing touchdowns. This after ending the first half with just 43 yards passing and one interception. Cousins would end the day with a passer rating of 99.3 despite being sacked seven times by the Colts.

This marks the seventh time Kirk Cousins has earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors in his career and third time as a Viking.

He was also nominated for FedEx Air Player of the Week, which will be decided by a fan vote. You can vote for Cousins through the link below.

The Minnesota Vikings have now had six players win an NFC Player of the Week award under new head coach Kevin O'Connell, which ties him with Dennis Green for the most honors under a first-year head coach in team history.

According to the Vikings, here are the players who have won the honor so far this season:

Week 4 vs. New Orleans in London: Greg Joseph, K (Special Teams) Week 6 at Miami: Ryan Wright, P (Special Teams) Week 8 vs. Arizona: Za'Darius Smith, OLB (Defensive) Week 10 at Buffalo: Justin Jefferson, WR (Offensive) Week 12 vs. New England: Kene Nwangwu, RB/KR (Special Teams) Week 15 vs. Indianapolis: Kirk Cousins, QB (Offense)

In case you missed the historic comeback by the Minnesota Vikings, or just want to see it again, the video below sums it all up nicely.

The Vikings have a Christmas Eve showdown this weekend against the New York Giants, an NFC Playoff contender with a lot to play for. Kickoff is noon Saturday from U.S. Bank Stadium.

