The Arizona Cardinals had a very unique situation on the coaching staff entering the season.

New Head Coach Mike LaFleur opted to retain longtime Cardinals Defensive Coordinator Nick Rallis.

Typically, with a new coaching staff comes wholesale change in the NFL. Rallis was surprisingly retained ahead of the season, and unfortunately won't be making it through the campaign.

The Minnesota native was officially fired on Monday.

Per ESPN.com:

The Arizona Cardinals have fired defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Senior defensive assistant coach Teryl Austin is expected to take over as interim defensive coordinator, sources added.

The Cardinals fell to 3-8 on the season following Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Arizona has now lost four of their last five games while giving up 30 or more points in three of those four losses, and 30 or more points in seven of their eight losses on the season.

Prior to Sunday's loss, the Cardinals were ranked 23rd in the league in total defense, 13th in passing defense, and 28th in rushing defense.

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Rallis was born and raised in Minnesota and played college football for the Gophers before starting a coaching career at Wake Forest in 2017.

Source: Cardinals fire defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, sources say - ESPN

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