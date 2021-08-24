No Taco’s for You! ‘Sioux Falls Taco Festival’ Cancelled

If you were hoping to sample a few tacos and margarita's at the national touring taco and margarita festival scheduled to hit Sioux Falls this weekend, sorry, it now looks as if you'll need to pick up some margarita mix and hit a Mexican restaurant drive-thru instead.

The Sioux Falls Taco Festival that was planned for this Saturday (August 28) at Big's Bar on West 12th Street has been called off with no makeup date announced at this time.

Pigeon 605 here in Sioux Falls reached out to Big's Bar, and they confirmed the festival has indeed been cancelled for this weekend.

According to a story in Pigeon 605, an Arizona-based company called AZ Food Festivals is organizing a series of taco and margarita festivals on a national level.

In the past, AZ Food Festivals had been putting together organized bar crawls but pivoted to outdoor food festivals as a result of the pandemic.

Earlier this year, the company had told Pigeon 605 they were planning on bringing more than a dozen types of tacos, eight varieties of margaritas, and other food and beverage options to the Sioux Empire in late August..

AZ Food Festivals schedule of events is still showing other taco festivals happening across the country into the month of November. As for Sioux Falls, no taco festival for you at this time anyway.

And by the looks of it, maybe that's not such a bad thing.

Pigeon 605 took a look at a review of the Des Moines Taco Fest that AZ Food Festivals organized in late July. Some of the comments being posted to a website called Iowastartingline.com were less than stellar.

The complaints ranged from how disorganized the event was, to a lack of margarita options, to not accepting VIP free taco tickets, to even food poisoning in a few cases.

Event organizers failed to post any follow-up responses to the comments being made.

Read more about the Sioux Falls Taco Festival cancellation in the Pigeon 605 story.

Source: Pigeon 605

