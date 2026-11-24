The Augustana Vikings and Sioux Falls Cougars were once again both among the top teams in the NSIC this season, with the Vikings claiming the title.

On Tuesday, the conference released its end-of-season honorees, and both programs cleaned up with honorees.

For the Vikings, they totaled 16 honorees, including Coach, Assistant Coach, and Offensive Player of the Year.

Sioux Falls totaled 8 honorees, and landed Wide Receiver Adonis Hutchinson on the first-team.

Our other in-state NSIC program, Northern State, landed 12 players on the All-NSIC squads.

Here's a link to the full release.

Here's a look at the Vikings and Cougars that made the cut:

NSIC Offensive Player of the Year

#12 Gunnar Hensley (QB, 6-2, 206, Sr., Carlsbad, Calif. / Mission Hills HS) - Augustana University

- Led the NSIC in passing (4095) yardage in 2026

- Tallied 35 total touchdowns, including 33 passing

- Hit 300+ yards in 10 of 12 games this season

- Had two 400+-yard passing performances

- Added four performances with 4+ touchdowns

- Three-time NSIC Offensive Player of the Week

- Currently leads the nation in passing yards

- Sits second in total offense (347.3) and passing yards (341.3)

NSIC Coach of the Year

Jerry Olszewski (14th Season) - Augustana University

- Coached AU to its fourth NSIC Championship and fourth South Division title

- Earned his third South Division title and fourth NSIC title as head coach

- Eclipsed 100 career wins at Augustana this season

- Guided AU to a 9-3 overall finish (8-2 in the NSIC)

- Led AU to its sixth NCAA postseason appearance since taking over in 2013

- Coached 13 All-NSIC performers this season

- Earns his fifth NSIC Coach of the Year honor

NSIC Assistant Coach of the Year

Andrew Loudenback (2nd Season) - Augustana University

- Assisted the Vikings to a 9-3 overall finish (8-2 NSIC) with a playoff appearance

- The AU offense led the NSIC in scoring offense

- Scoring offense ranked 13th in the nation

- Coached eight All-NSIC offensive performers this season

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First Team:

12 Gunnar Hensley QB Sr. Augustana 81 Cody Oswald WR Jr. Augustana 1 DJ Page WR So. Augustana 18 Klayton Sattler TE Jr. Augustana 73 Cayden Van Horssen OL R-Fr. Augustana 2 Adonis Hutchinson WR Sr. Sioux Falls 96 Connor Akey DL Jr. Augustana 6 Garret Hoffman DB 5th Sioux Falls 58 Owen McCloud LB Sr. Sioux Falls 6 Neal May RS Jr. Augustana 25 Jake Pecina P Sr. Augustana

Second Team:

22 Breylon Blount RB So. Augustana Chandler, Ariz. 74 Josh Larsen OL Sr. Augustana Harrisburg, S.D. 77 Corbin Wirkus OL Sr. Augustana Baltic, S.D. 1 Hank Brown Jr. WR Jr. Sioux Falls Urbandale, Iowa 75 Ryan Ziegelbauer OL 5th Sioux Falls Hartford, Wis. 7 Jermaine Hampton Jr. DB Jr. Augustana Chicago, Ill. 32 Camron Maciejewski LB So. Augustana Hot Springs, S.D. 7 Beau Giblin DB Sr. Sioux Falls Sioux Falls, S.D. 95 Dawson Raabe DL Sr. Sioux Falls Hadar, Neb. 96 James Woodward DL Jr. Sioux Falls Sioux Falls, S.D.

The Vikings concluded the season with a DII Playoff appearance and a final mark of 9-3. The Cougars fell short of the postseason and wrapped up the 2026 campaign with a 7-4 overall record.

Source: 2026 NSIC Football All-Conference Teams Announced - NSIC

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The Last Ten Seasons of Sioux Falls Cougars Football Gallery Credit: Bert Remien