16 Vikings, 8 Sioux Falls Cougars Honored on All-NSIC Squads
The Augustana Vikings and Sioux Falls Cougars were once again both among the top teams in the NSIC this season, with the Vikings claiming the title.
On Tuesday, the conference released its end-of-season honorees, and both programs cleaned up with honorees.
For the Vikings, they totaled 16 honorees, including Coach, Assistant Coach, and Offensive Player of the Year.
Sioux Falls totaled 8 honorees, and landed Wide Receiver Adonis Hutchinson on the first-team.
Our other in-state NSIC program, Northern State, landed 12 players on the All-NSIC squads.
Here's a link to the full release.
Here's a look at the Vikings and Cougars that made the cut:
NSIC Offensive Player of the Year
#12 Gunnar Hensley (QB, 6-2, 206, Sr., Carlsbad, Calif. / Mission Hills HS) - Augustana University
- Led the NSIC in passing (4095) yardage in 2026
- Tallied 35 total touchdowns, including 33 passing
- Hit 300+ yards in 10 of 12 games this season
- Had two 400+-yard passing performances
- Added four performances with 4+ touchdowns
- Three-time NSIC Offensive Player of the Week
- Currently leads the nation in passing yards
- Sits second in total offense (347.3) and passing yards (341.3)
NSIC Coach of the Year
Jerry Olszewski (14th Season) - Augustana University
- Coached AU to its fourth NSIC Championship and fourth South Division title
- Earned his third South Division title and fourth NSIC title as head coach
- Eclipsed 100 career wins at Augustana this season
- Guided AU to a 9-3 overall finish (8-2 in the NSIC)
- Led AU to its sixth NCAA postseason appearance since taking over in 2013
- Coached 13 All-NSIC performers this season
- Earns his fifth NSIC Coach of the Year honor
NSIC Assistant Coach of the Year
Andrew Loudenback (2nd Season) - Augustana University
- Assisted the Vikings to a 9-3 overall finish (8-2 NSIC) with a playoff appearance
- The AU offense led the NSIC in scoring offense
- Scoring offense ranked 13th in the nation
- Coached eight All-NSIC offensive performers this season
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First Team:
|12
|Gunnar Hensley
|QB
|Sr.
|Augustana
|81
|Cody Oswald
|WR
|Jr.
|Augustana
|1
|DJ Page
|WR
|So.
|Augustana
|18
|Klayton Sattler
|TE
|Jr.
|Augustana
|73
|Cayden Van Horssen
|OL
|R-Fr.
|Augustana
|2
|Adonis Hutchinson
|WR
|Sr.
|Sioux Falls
|96
|Connor Akey
|DL
|Jr.
|Augustana
|6
|Garret Hoffman
|DB
|5th
|Sioux Falls
|58
|Owen McCloud
|LB
|Sr.
|Sioux Falls
|6
|Neal May
|RS
|Jr.
|Augustana
|25
|Jake Pecina
|P
|Sr.
|Augustana
Second Team:
|22
|Breylon Blount
|RB
|So.
|Augustana
|Chandler, Ariz.
|74
|Josh Larsen
|OL
|Sr.
|Augustana
|Harrisburg, S.D.
|77
|Corbin Wirkus
|OL
|Sr.
|Augustana
|Baltic, S.D.
|1
|Hank Brown Jr.
|WR
|Jr.
|Sioux Falls
|Urbandale, Iowa
|75
|Ryan Ziegelbauer
|OL
|5th
|Sioux Falls
|Hartford, Wis.
|7
|Jermaine Hampton Jr.
|DB
|Jr.
|Augustana
|Chicago, Ill.
|32
|Camron Maciejewski
|LB
|So.
|Augustana
|Hot Springs, S.D.
|7
|Beau Giblin
|DB
|Sr.
|Sioux Falls
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|95
|Dawson Raabe
|DL
|Sr.
|Sioux Falls
|Hadar, Neb.
|96
|James Woodward
|DL
|Jr.
|Sioux Falls
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
The Vikings concluded the season with a DII Playoff appearance and a final mark of 9-3. The Cougars fell short of the postseason and wrapped up the 2026 campaign with a 7-4 overall record.
Source: 2026 NSIC Football All-Conference Teams Announced - NSIC
The Last Ten Seasons of Sioux Falls Cougars Football
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien
The Last Decade of Augustana Vikings Football
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien