Off the Ice: Doan Re-Ups with Coyotes, ‘Canes Rask Gets New Deal

UNDATED (AP) — Shane Doan still isn't ready to retire.

The 39-year-old Coyotes captain has agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million contract that can be worth around $5 million with deferred incentives and signing bonus.

Doan scored a team-leading 28 goals for the Coyotes last season, his best total since 2008-09. He also delivered 12 power-play goals and 47 total points in 72 games.

Doan is four goals shy of 400 for his career.

Also in the NHL:

  • Hurricanes center Victor Rask has accepted a six-year contract worth $24 million. The 23-year-old Rask was second on the club last season with a career-high 48 points on 21 goals and 27 assists in 80 games.

