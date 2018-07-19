Olympic Figure Skating Medalist Denis Ten Killed

MOSCOW (AP) — Olympic figure skating medalist Denis Ten was killed Thursday, and prosecutors in Kazakhstan said they were treating the case as murder.

Ten was stabbed after a dispute with people who allegedly tried to steal a mirror from his car in his home city of Almaty, Kazakh news agencies reported. Doctors in Almaty say the 25-year-old skater died in the hospital there.

Born in Kazakhstan to a family of Korean descent, Ten's bronze at the Winter Olympics in Sochi in 2014 made him Kazakhstan's first medalist in figure skating.

Canadian skater Patrick Chan, who won silver in the same competition, said on Twitter he was "honored and grateful to have shared the ice" with Ten. "One of the most beautiful skaters to have graced our sport. My thoughts are with his family during this unimaginable time."

The International Skating Union said it was "deeply saddened" by news of Ten's death.