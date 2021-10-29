One-Day Closure Coming for a Sioux Falls Street

A street in Southwest Sioux Falls will be closed for much of the day next Monday (November 1).

The City of Sioux Falls Public Works Department says West 61st Street between Bakker Park Drive and Oakland Drive will by shut down Monday morning to allow for Northwest Corp. to remove a tree.

West 61st Street runs along the North side of Bakker Park.

This work is anticipated to be complete by late Monday afternoon.

Drivers will need to find alternate routes during the project.

