Results Townsquare Media is joining once again with Cure Kids Cancer for the 14th Annual Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon, presented by Jerry's Auto, Thursday, September, 30th, and Friday, October 1st from 6 AM to 6 PM, both days.

This two-day, 24-hour effort to raise funds to support children fighting cancer has always been equal parts joy and heartbreak.

The joy comes from hearing from children and their families who have successfully battled this horrible disease. Heartbreak comes when a child is lost to it. And it still happens all too often. Pediatric cancer is still a leading cause of death in children under the age of fifteen.

The good news is that cutting-edge treatments and even cures have been found for some children's cancers, thanks to advances in research. Every one of those steps forward brings us closer to the goal of eliminating childhood cancer.

This is where you come in. We ask our listeners to let the stories of these children and their families hope and courage, sneak into your heart, convince you to flex your compassion muscle and give whatever you can to support these families in their cancer journey.

Here's how you can help...

Pick up the phone both days and call 328-5750 OR 1-800-601-5085

Or Text CASTLE to 51555 to help sick kids here in the Sioux Empire.

100% of the funds raised by the Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon stay right here at Sanford Children's Castle of Care. Every dollar helps families deal with things not covered by insurance, like meals, mileage, (in the form of gas vouchers), and lodging.

The money also helps to buy specialized state-of-the-art equipment and supports the Child Life, Back-to-School, and Camp Bring-It-On programs.

This year you can make your money go even further too. On Thursday from 11:30 AM to Noon, there will be a Triple Match Challenge, so when you dial (605) 328-5750 and give any amount you can, it will go three times as far!

With your help, last year, we raised over $367,000 dollars and made the lives of our children and families in this duel with cancer, just a bit easier.

