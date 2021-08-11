Rapid City Billboard “Sorry Sturgis! We Voted Yes, She Voted No”

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is in full swing. The annual event will be drawing hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world to the Black Hills of South Dakota.

One of the things folks will be seeing is a new billboard poking at South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and her stance on legalized marijuana in the state.

The billboard is paid for by James Preston & Friends of South Dakota Voters and reads … “SORRY STURGIS! WE VOTED YES, SHE VOTED NO (and she sued us).

Get our free mobile app

It's been a marijuana roller coaster in South Dakota. Back in November of 2020, the citizens of South Dakota voted to legalize marijuana for medical and recreational purposes. Both measures were set to go into effect on July 1st of 2021.

And just as many businesses were gearing up to accommodate the sale of legalized pot in Governor Noem had Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom and South Dakota Highway Patrol Superintendent Rick Miller file a petition questioning the legality of the legalization.