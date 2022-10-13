Report: Carlos Correa Opting Out Of Contract With Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins had an overall disappointing 2022 season, but as they seem to say every year, things should be better next year with a healthier team and a team with young players who go invaluable experience this season.

However, it seems the Twins will need to plan on not having one of their best players, and club house leaders, back for the 2023 season, unless they step up financially. Multiple sources are reporting shortstop Carlos Correa will be exercising the opt-out clause in his contract with Minnesota. Correa announced his decision while being interviewed by Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día on Wednesday. “With the year that I have had, my health and my being at the best moment of my career at 28, that is the right decision,” he said.

Correa spent the first seven seasons of his big league career with the Houston Astros, winning a World Series title the year the team was involved in the notorious sign-stealing scandal.

The Minnesota Twins surprised everyone by signing a player who is arguably the best shortstop in baseball to a three-year, $105.3 million deal. That contract included opt-out options for Correa after the first and second seasons.

Correa had an up and down season with the Twins, but ultimately finished with strong offensive numbers, ending with a .291 batting average, 22 home runs and 64 RBIs. Defensively, his game has never been better.

Correa now becomes a free agent with the ability to sign contract that extends longer than the original one he signed with Minnesota. However that does not mean with 100% certainty that he will not return to the Twins.

“I have a good relationship with Minnesota,” he told El Nuevo Día. “I am very interested in being able to return. I have been in this business for a long time, and I know that things do not always go the way one wants them to."

The big question is what are the terms Correa is looking for in a new deal and will the Minnesota Twins be willing to meet those terms both financially and with length of contract?

Shortstop is expected to be among the strongest positions in the upcoming free agent period, so it'll be interesting to see how this plays out knowing that Correa has voiced his desire to resign with Minnesota.

