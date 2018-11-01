Sales and Marketing Opening at Results Radio Townsquare Media

Are you unhappy with your career and “WISH” things would get better? 

Are you ready for a change, but not sure to what? 

Are you disappointed with what you’re earning and learning? 

Are you desperate for a career that has variety, ongoing learning, a great income, benefits, and purpose? 

2020 would be a GREAT YEAR for you to experience a NEW Career. 

At Results Radio Townsquare Media in Sioux Falls, we’re a results-driven radio, digital and live events media group and we’re looking to hire one more sales & marketing person.  This is your chance to take a NEW path...make MORE money...have MORE freedom and more purpose. 

Are you honest...goal-driven and a curious learner? 

Then call Chad Jacobs, general sales manager at Results Radio Townsquare Media at 605-373-6344. 

Results RADIO Townsquare Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer. 

