Sanford Hospital New Report Shows Growing Covid Hospitalizations
Sanford Hospital released new information outlining growing COVID-19 Hospitalizations. The report showed that as of Tuesday, October 19, 2021, the Total number of patients with COVID-19 at Sanford Health included:
- 219 Hospitalizations with 198 of those being unvaccinated and 21 vaccinated.
- 54 Patients in the ICU with 52 of those being unvaccinated and 2 vaccinated.
- 41 Patients on Ventilators with 40 of those being unvaccinated and 1 vaccinated.
This represents information from the 22 Sanford Health-owned hospitals.
Get our free mobile app
Sanford reminds you that the COVID-19 vaccine is available and free for everyone ages 12 and older. The vaccine can protect you, your family, and your community from COVID-19.
The South Dakota Department of Health reports to date that in the state there have been 130,836 Total Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 with 2,203 deaths.
The CDC is reporting to date that in the United States there have been 44,979,605 reported COVID-19 cases with 726,206 COVID-19 deaths.
Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions
Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?
Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.
READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest
Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.
Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.
Barn House