Sanford Hospital New Report Shows Growing Covid Hospitalizations

Sanford Hospital released new information outlining growing COVID-19 Hospitalizations. The report showed that as of Tuesday, October 19, 2021, the Total number of patients with COVID-19 at Sanford Health included:

219 Hospitalizations with 198 of those being unvaccinated and 21 vaccinated.

54 Patients in the ICU with 52 of those being unvaccinated and 2 vaccinated.

41 Patients on Ventilators with 40 of those being unvaccinated and 1 vaccinated.

This represents information from the 22 Sanford Health-owned hospitals.

Sanford reminds you that the COVID-19 vaccine is available and free for everyone ages 12 and older. The vaccine can protect you, your family, and your community from COVID-19.

The South Dakota Department of Health reports to date that in the state there have been 130,836 Total Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 with 2,203 deaths.

The CDC is reporting to date that in the United States there have been 44,979,605 reported COVID-19 cases with 726,206 COVID-19 deaths.

