School Delays & Late Starts From Wet Snow
School delays and cancellations - Tuesday, November 29.
Alcester-Hudson School District - 2 Hours Late
Beresford School District - 2 Hours Late
Bon Homme School District - 2 Hours Late
Canton School District - 2 Hours Late
Centerville School District - 10:00 AM Start
Central Lyon School District - Closed
Elk Point-Jefferson School District - 2 Hours Late
Freeman School District - 2 Hours Late
Freeman Academy - School Delays & Late Starts From Wet Snow
Gayville-Volin School District - Closed
George/Little Rock School District - Closed
Inwood Christian School - 2 Hours Late
Irene-Wakonda School District - Opening at 10:15 AM
Vermillion School District - 2 Hours Late
Viborg-Hurley School District - 2 Hours Late
West Lyon Community School - 2 Hours Late
Yankton School District - 2 Hours Late
