School Delays &#038; Late Starts From Wet Snow

School Delays & Late Starts From Wet Snow

ThinkStockUnsplash

School delays and cancellations - Tuesday, November 29.

Alcester-Hudson School District - 2 Hours Late
Beresford School District - 2 Hours Late
Bon Homme School District - 2 Hours Late
Canton School District - 2 Hours Late
Centerville School District - 10:00 AM Start
Central Lyon School District - Closed
Elk Point-Jefferson School District - 2 Hours Late
Freeman School District - 2 Hours Late
Freeman Academy - School Delays & Late Starts From Wet Snow
Gayville-Volin School District - Closed
George/Little Rock School District - Closed
Inwood Christian School - 2 Hours Late
Irene-Wakonda School District - Opening at 10:15 AM
Vermillion School District - 2 Hours Late
Viborg-Hurley School District - 2 Hours Late
West Lyon Community School - 2 Hours Late
Yankton School District - 2 Hours Late

Road Conditions

BRRRR: The 15 Coldest Cities in America

You live here. You know how cold it gets, and by now you're probably used to it, but you should probably brace yourself because the National Weather Service issued a La Niña advisory last month and said, "La Niña winters in the southern tier of the US tend to be warmer and drier, while the northern tier and Canada tend to be even colder.

The list below is from Niche. They put together their list of the coldest cities in the county by looking at which ones had "the coldest average low temperatures during the winter months." Keep scrolling to see the 15 coldest cities in the United States.

 

Filed Under: Dakota News Now, Extreme cold, road conditions, School Cancellations, School Delays, South Dakota, Travel Safe USA, Winter Storm
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, South Dakota
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls