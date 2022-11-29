School delays and cancellations - Tuesday, November 29.

Alcester-Hudson School District - 2 Hours Late

Beresford School District - 2 Hours Late

Bon Homme School District - 2 Hours Late

Canton School District - 2 Hours Late

Centerville School District - 10:00 AM Start

Central Lyon School District - Closed

Elk Point-Jefferson School District - 2 Hours Late

Freeman School District - 2 Hours Late

Freeman Academy - School Delays & Late Starts From Wet Snow

Gayville-Volin School District - Closed

George/Little Rock School District - Closed

Inwood Christian School - 2 Hours Late

Irene-Wakonda School District - Opening at 10:15 AM

Vermillion School District - 2 Hours Late

Viborg-Hurley School District - 2 Hours Late

West Lyon Community School - 2 Hours Late

Yankton School District - 2 Hours Late

Road Conditions