SD Gov Noem’s Executive Order Preventing Telemedicine Abortions

On Tuesday afternoon South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem tweeted that she is taking action to ban telemedicine abortions in the state. The following is from the Governor's office...

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem signed Executive Order 2021-12, which directs the South Dakota Department of Health to establish rules preventing telemedicine abortions in South Dakota. The executive order also restricts chemical abortions in the state.

“The Biden Administration is continuing to overstep its authority and suppress legislatures that are standing up for the unborn to pass strong pro-life laws. They are working right now to make it easier to end the life of an unborn child via telemedicine abortion. That is not going to happen in South Dakota,” said Governor Noem. “I will continue working with the legislature and my Unborn Child Advocate to ensure that South Dakota remains a strong pro-life state.”

The executive order restricts telemedicine abortion in the following ways:

Declares that abortion drugs may only be prescribed or dispensed by a physician who is licensed in South Dakota after an in-person examination.

Blocks abortion-inducing drugs from being provided via courier, delivery, telemedicine, or mail service.

Prevents abortion-inducing drugs from being dispensed or provided in schools or on state grounds, and reiterates that licensed physicians must ensure that Informed Consent laws are properly administered.

The executive order also directs the Department of Health to do the following:

Develop licensing requirements for “pill only” abortion clinics.

Collect empirical data on how often chemical abortions are performed as a percentage of all abortions, including how often women experience complications that require a medical follow-up; and enhance reporting requirements on emergency room complications related to chemical abortion.