Both SDSU and USD Earn First Round Byes in FCS Playoffs
USD and SDSU both scored big wins in their respective regular season finales on Saturday, and both programs have earned a top 8 seed and a first-round bye in the FCS playoffs.
Action will begin from campus sites for the first round on Saturday, and a total of five MVFC programs made the cut.
The Jackrabbits (#3) and Coyotes (#7) are among the teams that earned a first-round bye.
The Youngstown State Penguins (#6), also out of the MVFC, were also among the teams that have earned a week off.
Here's a look at this year's bracket:
2026 FCS Football Official Bracket | NCAA.com
The Jackrabbits are the 3-seed and will await the winner of Western Illinois and #14 Weber State. Both programs enter the contest with a mark of 8-4 overall.
The Coyotes are the 7-seed and will play host to the winner of Long Island and #10 Northern Arizona. LIU is the only sub-.500 team to make an appearance in the playoff this season and are 5-7 overall. Northern Arizona plays host with a mark of 9-3.
For the latest on both programs, visit their official sites below.
Sources: NCAA.com, GoYotes and GoJacks
The Last Ten South Dakota 11AAA High School Football Champions
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien