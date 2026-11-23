USD and SDSU both scored big wins in their respective regular season finales on Saturday, and both programs have earned a top 8 seed and a first-round bye in the FCS playoffs.

Action will begin from campus sites for the first round on Saturday, and a total of five MVFC programs made the cut.

The Jackrabbits (#3) and Coyotes (#7) are among the teams that earned a first-round bye.

The Youngstown State Penguins (#6), also out of the MVFC, were also among the teams that have earned a week off.

Here's a look at this year's bracket:

2026 FCS Football Official Bracket | NCAA.com

The Jackrabbits are the 3-seed and will await the winner of Western Illinois and #14 Weber State. Both programs enter the contest with a mark of 8-4 overall.

The Coyotes are the 7-seed and will play host to the winner of Long Island and #10 Northern Arizona. LIU is the only sub-.500 team to make an appearance in the playoff this season and are 5-7 overall. Northern Arizona plays host with a mark of 9-3.

For the latest on both programs, visit their official sites below.

Sources: NCAA.com, GoYotes and GoJacks

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