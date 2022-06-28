What do the actors behind famous voices sound and look like, up close and personal?

You've heard some of these voices for a very long time. You've probably memorized some of the lines they've uttered in movies, cartoons, and video games and have wondered this.

Here is your chance to find out! Voices Against Cancer Initiative is holding its inaugural event on Saturday, July 9th at the Washinton Pavilion from 10 AM to 6 PM.

Chat with them in person, get their autographs, and help fight cancer, in particular- childhood cancer. You will also be raising funds that will go to childhood cancer research.

All money raised from our admission tickets, autographs, photo ops and musical performances will go to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation and Ian’s Thumb’s Up FUNd. - -Voices Against Cancer Initiative

The roster of voice actors and artists coming to Sioux Falls with the Voices Against Cancer Initiative is a long and impressive list, but here are a few eye-openers:

Giancarlo Esposito - Actor, director, writer, Emmy nominee for Breaking Bad and -

In 2019, Esposito began portraying the main villainous antagonist Moff Gideon in the Disney+ Star Wars series "The Mandalorian"- - Voices Against Cancer Initiative

Wally Wingert - "Local guy makes good!" - This Sioux Falls guy made a name for himself as an on-air radio personality way back when. He then headed for Los Angeles and has been busier than a mosquito at a nudist beach ever since! Wally is probably best known by some, as the announcer for the "Tonight Show"

He is currently involved in voicing Wild Tiger/Kotetsu T. Kaburagi in the Netflix series, Tiger & Bunny.- -Voices Against Cancer Initiative

George Newbern - I have seen him in many acting projects, including a recurring role on Designing Women and Friends, the updated Father of the Bride, and Father of the Bride 2 with Steve Martin & Diane Keaton, or Charlie on the hit TV series Scandal. You have probably heard him everywhere:

Is known for providing the voices of Superman in many pieces of DC Comics digital media (most notably the Justice League and Justice League Unlimited animated series and the Injustice video game series), and Sephiroth in the Final Fantasy series and the Kingdom Hearts series. - - Voices Against Cancer Initiative

These are just 3 of a large roster of actors and voice artists you can meet, greet, and have photos taken with.

You must buy admission tickets before autographs and photo ops can be purchased.

For complete information see Voices Against Cancer Initiative, the Washington Pavilion, and Voices Against Cancer on Twitter.