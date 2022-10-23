Get our free mobile app

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls, in effect until 10:00 PM Sunday (October 23).

"A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible

warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes."

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 552 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 610 PM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Northwest Iowa Southwest Minnesota Extreme northeast Nebraska Southeast South Dakota * Effective this Sunday evening from 610 PM until 1000 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Isolated damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible SUMMARY...Widely scattered thunderstorms, and a small cluster with some weak/embedded supercell structures, will spread north-northeastward from northeast Nebraska across southeast South Dakota, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota through late evening. The strongest storms will be capable of producing isolated damaging winds of 60-70 mph and large hail near 1 inch in diameter. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 40 statute miles east and west of a line from 45 miles north northwest of Worthington MN to 10 miles south southeast of Sioux City IA. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU2). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.