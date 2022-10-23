Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa Sunday

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa Sunday

Brandon James - Townsquare Media
Get our free mobile app

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls, in effect until 10:00 PM Sunday (October 23).

"A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes."

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
   Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 552
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   610 PM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

   The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     Northwest Iowa
     Southwest Minnesota
     Extreme northeast Nebraska
     Southeast South Dakota

   * Effective this Sunday evening from 610 PM until 1000 PM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Isolated damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
     Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible

   SUMMARY...Widely scattered thunderstorms, and a small cluster with
   some weak/embedded supercell structures, will spread
   north-northeastward from northeast Nebraska across southeast South
   Dakota, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota through late evening.
   The strongest storms will be capable of producing isolated damaging
   winds of 60-70 mph and large hail near 1 inch in diameter.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 40
   statute miles east and west of a line from 45 miles north northwest
   of Worthington MN to 10 miles south southeast of Sioux City IA. For
   a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline
   update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU2).

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
   favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
   Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
   weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
   warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
   tornadoes.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS

Filed Under: Sioux Falls, Weather
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls