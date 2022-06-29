Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of South Dakota Wednesday Evening

Brandon James - Townsquare Media

Update:

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM
WATCH 415 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN SOUTH DAKOTA THIS CANCELS 13 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA

JERAULD

IN EAST CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA

BEADLE BROOKINGS KINGSBURY
LAKE MINER MOODY
SANBORN

IN SOUTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA

AURORA

IN SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA

DAVISON HANSON MCCOOK
MINNEHAHA

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALEXANDRIA, ALPENA, ARLINGTON,
BRIDGEWATER, BROOKINGS, CANISTOTA, DE SMET, EMERY, FLANDREAU,
HOWARD, HURON, LAKE PRESTON, MADISON, MITCHELL, MONTROSE, ORLAND,
PLANKINTON, SALEM, SIOUX FALLS, STICKNEY, WESSINGTON SPRINGS,
WHITE LAKE, AND WOONSOCKET. THIS ALSO INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS
OF THE FLANDREAU SANTEE SIOUX TRIBAL NATION.

 

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls, in effect until 1:00 AM Thursday morning (May 30).

"A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes."

9

   URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
   Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 415
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   610 PM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

   The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     West Central Minnesota
     Southern North Dakota
     Eastern South Dakota

   * Effective this Wednesday night and Thursday morning from 610 PM
     until 100 AM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 80
       mph likely
     Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible

   SUMMARY...Severe thunderstorms capable of primarily damaging winds
   will move east-northeast across the watch area this evening.
   Isolated significant severe gusts in excess of 75 mph will also be
   possible.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 80
   statute miles east and west of a line from 90 miles north northeast
   of Aberdeen SD to 15 miles south of Mitchell SD. For a complete
   depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update
   (WOUS64 KWNS WOU5).

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
   favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
   Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
   weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
   warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
   tornadoes.

