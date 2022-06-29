Update:

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM

WATCH 415 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN SOUTH DAKOTA THIS CANCELS 13 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA

JERAULD

IN EAST CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA

BEADLE BROOKINGS KINGSBURY

LAKE MINER MOODY

SANBORN

IN SOUTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA

AURORA

IN SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA

DAVISON HANSON MCCOOK

MINNEHAHA

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALEXANDRIA, ALPENA, ARLINGTON,

BRIDGEWATER, BROOKINGS, CANISTOTA, DE SMET, EMERY, FLANDREAU,

HOWARD, HURON, LAKE PRESTON, MADISON, MITCHELL, MONTROSE, ORLAND,

PLANKINTON, SALEM, SIOUX FALLS, STICKNEY, WESSINGTON SPRINGS,

WHITE LAKE, AND WOONSOCKET. THIS ALSO INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS

OF THE FLANDREAU SANTEE SIOUX TRIBAL NATION.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls, in effect until 1:00 AM Thursday morning (May 30).

"A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible

warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes."

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 415 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 610 PM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of West Central Minnesota Southern North Dakota Eastern South Dakota * Effective this Wednesday night and Thursday morning from 610 PM until 100 AM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 80 mph likely Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible SUMMARY...Severe thunderstorms capable of primarily damaging winds will move east-northeast across the watch area this evening. Isolated significant severe gusts in excess of 75 mph will also be possible. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 80 statute miles east and west of a line from 90 miles north northeast of Aberdeen SD to 15 miles south of Mitchell SD. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU5). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.