Severe Thunderstorm Watch for SE South Dakota Sunday Morning

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls, in effect until 10:00 AM Sunday morning (May 29).

"A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible

warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes."

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 285 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 210 AM CDT Sun May 29 2022 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Extreme northwestern Iowa Southwestern Minnesota Southeastern South Dakota * Effective this Sunday morning from 210 AM until 1000 AM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75 mph possible Isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible SUMMARY...An expanding cluster of thunderstorms, initially west to northwest of YKN, may continue to pose a risk for severe hail and gusts as it moves out of severe thunderstorm watch 284 and into this watch area, along and north of the gust front from another convective complex now well to the north. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 40 statute miles either side of a line from 30 miles south of Mitchell SD to 35 miles north of Worthington MN. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU5). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.