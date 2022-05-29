Severe Thunderstorm Watch for SE South Dakota Sunday Morning

Brandon James - Townsquare Media

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls, in effect until 10:00 AM Sunday morning (May 29).

"A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes."

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
   Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 285
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   210 AM CDT Sun May 29 2022

   The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     Extreme northwestern Iowa
     Southwestern Minnesota
     Southeastern South Dakota

   * Effective this Sunday morning from 210 AM until 1000 AM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75
       mph possible
     Isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible

   SUMMARY...An expanding cluster of thunderstorms, initially west to
   northwest of YKN, may continue to pose a risk for severe hail and
   gusts as it moves out of severe thunderstorm watch 284 and into this
   watch area, along and north of the gust front from another
   convective complex now well to the north.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 40
   statute miles either side of a line from 30 miles south of Mitchell
   SD to 35 miles north of Worthington MN. For a complete depiction of
   the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS
   WOU5).

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
   favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
   Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
   weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
   warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
   tornadoes.

 

