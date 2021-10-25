A case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time lead to a car chase for what Sioux Falls police initially thought carried a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting. Turns out the car's driver wasn't connected to the shooting, but police say the car was stolen.

Police say the situation started on Friday evening when they received a report of a stolen car from a gas station on the 4600 block of West 41st Street. A man left his car running while he went inside. When the man left the store, his car was gone.

A little later around 9:30, police say a man fired a handgun at two people outside of an apartment complex in the 3500 block of South Marion. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said two men were standing outside when another man approached them. Clemens said the suspect pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the two men who then ran away. Clemens said the suspect fired the gun multiple times at the two men.

Police found five shell casings in the area. The only description of the suspect is that he's Hispanic and was wearing black clothes. Witnesses told police that a blue car left the parking lot at a high rate of speed after the gunshots were heard.

As police on the scene investigated the shooting, they noticed what they believed to be that stolen car from the gas station driving past the apartment complex. Officers thought the car may be connected to the shooting.

Clemens said the suspected car was spotted again downtown near W 11st Street. Police began a pursuit which ended with the suspect crashing into another car near 10th and Cleveland Ave. Police found no gun in the car and determined that the driver was not connected to the shooting.

25-year-old Gabriel Anthony Gunther was arrested for aggravated eluding, red light violation, possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving, and grand theft. No major injuries were reported. The search for the shooter continues.