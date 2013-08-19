Should a Pitcher Be Ejected For Purposely Trying to Hit a Batter? — Sports Survey of the Day

In baseball there are a few ways to get a point across. Having your pitcher throw one near, or at, a batter is one of those ways, but if it's deliberate, should there be punishment?

On Sunday night, the Boston Red Sox were facing the New York Yankees in the final game of their three-game series at Fenway Park. In the second inning, Red Sox pitcher Ryan Dempster threw a pitch at Alex Rodriguez, but it missed. After throwing two more inside, Dempster plunked A-Rod with a pitch, on a 3-0 count.

Obviously, Dempster was sending a message to A-Rod, most likely about the recent PED scandal, and his appeal on his 211-game suspension. It was clearly deliberate, but Dempster was allowed to stay in the game. After arguing with the umpire, Yankees manager Joe Girardi was ejected.