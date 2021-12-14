Sioux Falls Argus Leader Newspaper Building For Sale

If you are looking for a massive building on one of South Dakota's busiest streets there's one for sale.

Effective Dec. 5, 2021, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader newspaper at 200 S. Minnesota Ave in Sioux Falls closed up the property.

The newspaper is still available and being delivered in the market but is not being printed here anymore.

The Argus property at 10th and Minnesota Avenue that covers 2.32 acres is going up for sale.

The Argus Leader printing operations along with those of the Aberdeen American News, Farm Forum, and Watertown Public Opinion have moved to Des Moines, Iowa.

Argus Leader news director Cory Myers stated that "It's important to differentiate between the building sale and our continued commitment to local journalism. The Argus Leader as an institution isn't going anywhere. We've been part of this community for 140 years and counting. As a publisher of news and as a business partner, we'll be as strong as ever; just in a new physical home."

The Argus newspaper has a deep history in the State of South Dakota. According to the Encyclopedia of the Great Plains ...

“The Argus Leader, published in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is the survivor of a number of newspapers that have existed in that community since its first founding in 1857. It is the product of a merger of two early papers: the Sioux Falls Argus, a weekly paper begun in 1881, and the Sioux Falls Leader, which was founded in 1883. The consolidation occurred in 1887, and the name was hyphenated until December 3, 1979.”

