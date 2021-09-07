A car accident over the long Labor Day weekend has left a Sioux Falls pedestrian seriously injured.

The incident occurred Saturday night (September 5) at the intersection of East Rice Street and Jessica Avenue.

Dakota News Now reports paramedics were called to the scene around 8:25 that evening for a car accident that involved a pedestrian. Once responders arrived, they discovered a 34-year-old Sioux Falls man who had sustained serious injuries.

The Dakota News Now report states, the driver of the car involved an 82-year-old Sioux Falls man, was heading eastbound in his 2001 Nissan Xterra when his vehicle struck the pedestrian who was walking northbound across Rice Street at the time of the accident.

The injuries sustained by the pedestrian during the accident were serious enough in nature they required the victim to be transported to a Sioux Falls hospital for additional treatment.

The driver of the Nissan vehicle involved allegedly left the scene of the accident and continued home. According to Dakota News Now, Sioux Falls authorities located the vehicle and its driver a short time later.

The 82-year-old driver is reportedly fully cooperating with police at this time as the investigation continues.

Charges are still pending in the case. More details as they become available.

Source: Dakota News Now

