Sioux Falls Police ID Sunday’s Shooting Victim

Sioux Falls Police have identified the victim of a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning outside of Giliberto's restaurant in Sioux Falls.

Police say 37-year-old Garang Hakim Aluong, died from his injuries after being transported to the hospital. Two other people were wounded in the shooting, a 26-year-old and a 29-year-old.

Police arrested one man who was at the scene. Police say 20-year-old Issac Mohammod Wali nearly ran over a responding officer as Wali was leaving the scene. Dakota News Now says Wali was arrested for assault on law enforcement, aggravated eluding, fleeing police, and resisting arrest. Police say that Wali did not have any weapons on him and is not directly linked to the shooting.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said that there have been a few leads but they have not gathered enough information to make an arrest. Clemens said that police are looking for people who may have recorded the incent on their phones.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can contact police anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007 or online.

