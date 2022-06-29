Sioux Falls to Light Fuse on ‘5K Fun Run/Walk’ on Independence Day

Hey Sioux Empire, there's more to do this 4th of July than just scarf down a pile of hot dogs and burgers, work on your tan, and shoot off a bunch of pyrotechnics with your Uncle Sam.

You could also get out your Red, White, and Blue running and walking shoes and give them a workout too!

The City of Sioux Falls is once again planning its annual Independence Day "5K Fun Run/Walk" on Monday morning in Falls Park.

The 5K event lights the fuse on the big Independence Day Celebration the city of Sioux Falls will be throwing that day.

What's planned for this REALLY hot July Day?

How about the "5K Fun Run/Walk" starting at 8 AM.

Then the Independence Day downtown parade on Phillips Avenue at 10.

The Mayor's Picnic for the first 3,000 attendees in Falls Park at 11.

And the festivities conclude with a special Independence Day holiday concert featuring Mogen's Heroes starting at noon in Falls Park.

If you're looking for a healthy way to celebrate America's Independence Day...

The city of Sioux Falls is here to help with a 5K Fun Run/Walk for all fitness levels.

Registration is now underway, with check-in that morning for all registered participants beginning at 7:30 AM by Falls Park Overlook Café.

The 5K Fun Run/Walk itself will get underway near the Falls Park Overlook Café promptly at 8 AM.

Here's the route for the day:

Sioux Falls 5K Fun Run/Walk Route City of Sioux Falls loading...

What every Independence Day 5K Fun Run/Walker needs to know:

To participate, you must be registered in advance.

The cost is $5.00 per person.

The run/walk is open to all ages and fitness levels.

No pets are allowed.

Participants are asked to park in the overflow lot north of Farmer's Market.

Register in advance and get complete details here.

Source: City of Sioux Falls

