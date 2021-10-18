If there is one type of business on the planet that sounds like a terrible idea to steal from, aside from banks, casinos sound like the worst one to rip off. One woman does not share that sentiment.

According to NWestIowa.com, 62-year-old Rhona Arlette Bundy-Widhalm of Sioux Falls was charged with fifth-degree theft in Lyon County, Iowa.

On October 8, Bundy-Widhalm was in the Grand Falls Casino gift shop when she allegedly put a bottle of cologne in her purse and did not pay for it. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation charged her on Friday, October 15 with the offense.

Get our free mobile app

Casinos have two things in abundance. Cameras that are watching every square inch of the facility, and people looking at them or walking around as security for the building.

The fact I would most like to know that was not disclosed was the brand or scent of cologne was allegedly taken. Was it something fancy and expensive like "Danger Parfum Cologne" that goes for nearly $300? Or was it something like Drakkar Noir that you can get anywhere for thirty bucks?

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)