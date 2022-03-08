Southwestern Sioux Falls Getting Medical Marijuana Dispensary

The fourth license for a medical marijuana dispensary has been granted for Lincoln County in southern Sioux Falls.

According to the Sioux Falls Argus Leader, “the Lincoln County Commission approved another license to manufacture, test, cultivate and sell cannabis during a public hearing held at its weekly meeting.”

The new license was issued to Shangri-La, LLC which is a Missouri-based company. From their website...

Shangri-La was founded by a Missouri physician and a local business owner.

We follow the principle of placing the needs of the patients first.

Our goal is to provide the best service to Missouri patients who suffer from qualifying medical conditions and diseases.

Our team of professional healthcare workers aim to provide an unmatched level of service and the highest quality, all-natural medical marijuana available in Missouri, which is unsurpassed in taste and therapeutic qualities.

Brandon resident TJ Cameron represented Shangri-La at the hearing saying, “he toured their facilities in Missouri and was impressed by their inventory process. He says he hasn't seen security plans that compare to Shangri-La's.”

The new dispensary will be located at 27103 Independence Ave. Sioux Falls. It will be located just south of Sioux Falls and east of Tea and Interstate 29.

