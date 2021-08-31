The winter forecast is out this morning (August 31) from the Old Farmer's Almanac which boasts an 80% accuracy rate in long-range forecasting. Depending on which half of South Dakota you live in, you could see a very snowy winter.

Meanwhile, the eastern half, such as Sioux Falls, will likely see temperatures around normal and less snow.

But remember, no long-range forecast is 100% accurate, and even a couple of hundred miles could mean a big difference. Best advice? Plan for a snowy winter. Make sure you have a good winter survival plan with extra food. Keep lanterns and batteries nearby. A kerosene lantern is old school but works great for these situations.

Only time will tell what Old Man Winter decides to bring us. But until then, let's enjoy the fall season.

