If you're a Sioux Falls resident that ended up getting a green utility post in your yard recently, there's a very good chance that utility box will soon be replaced with something far less noticeable.

Over the past few weeks, a number of people all over the Sioux Empire were none-to- pleased to find green utility posts popping up in their yards without their permission.

Some people were so angry, they contacted the city to complain. As the old proverb goes, "The squeaky wheel gets the grease." Well, that appears to have worked in this case.

The city received so much pushback from people on how the Vast Broadband fiber-optic project was handled the city has now paused future permits.

According to Dakota News Now, Vast Broadband recently launched a three-year expansion plan with the goal of bringing better fiber-optic technology to most areas of Sioux Falls. However, in the process of doing so, failed to communicate sufficiently with a large number of residents that would be affected.

As a result of the lack of communication, Vast now plans on changing the way the project will be implemented.

The broadband company now intends to replace these green posts with “flush mount vaults” in yards where other utility equipment isn’t present.

As Dakota News Now reports, Sioux Falls residents will soon be seeing stickers appear on these green utility posts if the box in their yard is one that is scheduled to be replaced in the near future.

Vast also promises to do a better job of communicating with residents prior to work being conducted in neighborhoods. People can expect to see postcards, letters, door tags, and yard signs from the company in the future before a project will begin.

