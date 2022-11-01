South Dakota Leads U.S. in Stress Free and Simple Living
When it comes to chillin', nobody has South Dakota beat.
A new study says the Mount Rushmore State is the most relaxed state in America.
To reach that conclusion, addiction specialists at Diamond Rehab Thailand analyzed data from the United Health Foundation’s American Health Rankings to see which states had the lowest rates of people reporting stress in their lives.
They found that South Dakota had the lowest rate of stress, with only 9.4% of citizens suffering from frequent mental distress, which is the lowest in the top ten. Only 7.9% of citizens suffer from frequent physical distress. It scores 96.20 out of 100 on the relaxation score.
Minnesota is the tenth least stressed state in America with 12.2 percent of the population dealing with frequent mental distress and 8.1 percent coping with frequent physical distress.
LEAST STRESSED STATES IN AMERICA
- South Dakota
- Hawaii
- Illinois
- Alaska
- Maryland
- North Dakota
- Nebraska
- New Jersey
- Massachusetts
- Minnesota
West Virginia is the most stressed state, with 17.5% of citizens suffering from frequent mental distress and 15.8% suffering from frequent physical distress.
Maybe South Dakota's most relaxed status is due in large part to having the right priorities.
Another recently released study shows that the Mount Rushmore State is the least interest state for luxury living in the U.S.
Luxury living experts at Chrono24 analyzed Google Trends data from the past year for a selection of luxury-related terms to see which states search for luxury goods the least.
It found that South Dakota was the state least interested in luxury living, receiving an average luxury searches score of 24.20 out of 100, the lowest of any state.
The state's search rate for 'luxury travel' was the lowest in the top ten, and next-to-last in searches for the general term 'luxury'.
Iowa is tenth overall with one of the lowest luxury travel search rates, although residents of the Hawkeye State do love their upscale places to live, with a 47 out of 50 in the luxury apartment search category.
STATES LEAST INTERESTED IN LUXURY LIVING
- South Dakota
- Alaska
- North Dakota
- Idaho
- Wisconsin
- Vermont
- Nebraska
- West Virginia
- Indiana
- Iowa