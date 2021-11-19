In a press release Thursday, the State of South Dakota says that the first medical cannabis patient cards have been printed and issued.

The first card issued went to a resident of Day County in northeastern South Dakota.

Get our free mobile app

“Today marks the culmination of months of hard work in preparation for the kickoff of a responsive and efficient medical cannabis program for eligible South Dakotans,” Geno Adams, Medical Cannabis Program Administrator said in a statement. “In the months ahead, we will continue to ensure that patients and their caregivers, can continue to obtain medical cannabis permits in accordance with their written certifications.”

South Dakotans and medical providers who want information about South Dakota’s medical cannabis program can visit: MedCannabis.sd.gov.

Who Can Get Medical Cannabis in South Dakota?

According to the State of South Dakota, "[A] condition that allows a patient to use medical cannabis must be a 'debilitating medical condition,' which is defined by SDCL 34-20G-1 as 'a chronic or debilitating disease or medical condition or its treatment that produces one or more of the following: cachexia or wasting syndrome; severe, debilitating pain; severe nausea; seizures; or severe and persistent muscle spasms, including those characteristic of multiple sclerosis.'"

South Dakotans need to have a doctor's referral to get a cannabis card. Doctor participation in the program is voluntary. The physician has to create a patient certification with the State's portal. "Once the physician creates a patient certification, the system will automatically create a patient account. The patient will need to activate the account at medcannabisapplication.sd.gov."

Citizens applying for a cannabis card will need a picture ID and pay $75.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:

State of South Dakota

Download and Print FAQs From the State Of South Dakota

State of South Dakota

State of South Dakota

State of South Dakota

State of South Dakota