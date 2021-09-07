South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll for September 7, 2021

All of those ties in last week's high school football poll are gone after another week of games. Here's the latest update heading into this week's games.

Class 11AAA continues to be highlighted by the Harrisburg Tigers and Brandon Valley Lynx. Harrisburg took care of O'Gorman 44-24 in the "Tiger Bowl," while Brandon Valley pulled away from Jefferson in the second half to a 33-21 win in the "Pigskin Classic." O'Gorman remains ranked in the top-five, while Lincoln has jumped into the rankings after a 2-0 start. Roosevelt, now 0-2 with a loss to RC Stevens, has fallen out of the top-five.

The Tea Area Titans are continuing to show that changing classes won't be an issue for the growing district. Tea dominated Sturgis 52-0 to move to 2-0 on the year. Other notables from 11AA include Aberdeen Central starting 2-0 and Pierre moving to 1-1 after defeating Mitchell 35-20.

In the 9-man ranks, Class 9B continues to have the most questions. Gayville-Volin has taken the top spot in this week's rankings after starting 2-0. Former #1 Sully Buttes have fallen down to 5th after 9AA's Lyman rocked them 44-6.

The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the Week of Sept. 7 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

Harrisburg (21) 2-0 113 1 Brandon Valley (2) 2-0 94 2 O’Gorman 1-1 48 4 SF Lincoln 2-0 42 RV SF Jefferson 1-1 27 5

Receiving votes: RC Stevens 12, SF Washington 6, SF Roosevelt 3.

Class 11AA

Tea Area (18) 2-0 107 T1 Pierre (5) 1-1 90 3 Aberdeen Central 2-0 71 RV Yankton 1-1 28 T1 Watertown 1-1 25 4

Receiving votes: Brookings 23, Mitchell 1.

Class 11A

Canton (21) 2-0 113 1 Madison (2) 2-0 92 2 Dell Rapids 1-1 48 3 SF Christian 2-0 46 4 Lennox 2-0 31 T5

Receiving votes: West Central 9, Tri-Valley 3, Vermillion 3.

Class 11B

Winner (23) 3-0 115 1 Sioux Valley 2-1 78 2 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 2-1 76 3 Aberdeen Roncalli 3-0 35 T4 Elk Point-Jefferson 2-0 24 T4

Receiving votes: Woonsocket/Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central 9, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 5, McCook Central/Montrose 3.

Class 9AA

Platte-Geddes (23) 2-0 115 1 Hanson 3-0 88 3 Garretson 2-1 45 4 Chester Area 3-0 35 RV Florence/Henry 3-0 24 RV

Receiving votes: Canistota/Freeman 23, Lyman 6, Hamlin 4, Timber Lake 4, Ipswich 1.

Class 9A

De Smet (22) 3-0 114 1 Howard (1) 3-0 91 2 Herreid/Selby Area 3-0 56 4 Wolsey-Wessington 1-1 42 3 Wall 3-0 36 5

Receiving votes: Kimball/White Lake 3, Castlewood 2, Kadoka Area 1.

Class 9B

Gayville-Volin (13) 2-0 90 3 Faulkton Area (1) 2-1 71 4 Harding Co./Bison (5) 1-1 67 2 Avon (3) 2-0 43 RV Sully Buttes 2-1 40 1

Receiving votes: Hitchcock-Tulare (1) 34.