South Dakota Volleyball Media Poll for September 5, 2018

South Dakota Volleyball Media Poll for September 5, 2018

ThinkStock

This week's edition of the South Dakota Volleyball Media Poll is the first to see all three classes with a unanimous top-ranked team.

Rapid City Stevens (8-0), Sioux Falls Christian (5-0), and Northwestern (8-0) remain the top teams in their respective classes following another strong week on the volleyball court. Each team received all 16 first-place votes in this week's poll.

One new team entered the top-five across all classes this week. Elk Point-Jefferson received 10 points in the totals to enter them in a tie for fifth with Dakota Valley in the Class A ranks. Class AA and B had the same five teams ranked, but a couple of spots switched.

Here is the South Dakota Media high school volleyball poll for the week of Sept. 3, 2018. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

NOTE: The poll was pushed back a day due to the Labor Day holiday. it will return to Mondays next week.

CLASS AA

  1. R.C. Stevens (16) 8-0 80 1
  2. S.F. Washington 5-1 63 2
  3. O'Gorman 6-1 47 3
  4. Mitchell 4-1 23 5
  5. S.F. Roosevelt 3-1 21 4

RECEIVING VOTES: Huron (5-1) 5, Aberdeen Central (3-1) 1

CLASS A

  1. S.F. Christian (16) 5-0 80 1
  2. Winner 5-0 53 5
  3. Miller 5-1 51 3
  4. Dell Rapids 5-2 16 2
  5. t5. Dakota Valley 2-2 10 4
  6. t5. Elk Point-Jefferson 3-0 10 NR

RECEIVING VOTES: Parker (3-1) 6, Wagner (5-1) 6, McCook Central-Montrose (6-2) 4

CLASS B

  1. Northwestern (16) 8-0 80 1
  2. Warner 5-0 64 2
  3. Ethan 2-0 40 4
  4. Chester Area 1-1 28 3
  5. Philip 2-0 22 5

RECEIVING VOTES: Wall (4-0) 3, Burke (2-1) 1, Arlington (3-3) 1, Herreid-Selby Area (7-0) 1

SEE ALSO:

Filed Under: High School Sports
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sports

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls