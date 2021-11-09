The word 'estate' gets thrown around a lot when describing high-end properties. That is not the case with this newly listed property in Brandon; as the gallery below will reveal, this property is an estate in every sense of the word. And every estate worthy of the title comes with a name; this one is called Bellosquardo.

The main house sits on six wooded acres near Split Rock Creek and borders the Hidden Valley Golf Course, of course. Bellosquardo was built in 2001 and the home's interior was recently updated with "incredible attention to detail honoring the existing intricate architectural integrity" according to the Zillow listing.

Luxury is the name of the game. The main doors are made of iron and wood. Inlaid travertine and walnut floors and 20" crown molding run throughout the home. Each room has a great view of the surrounding wooded landscape. Speaking of that landscape, the home features five European-inspired outdoor living spaces features fountains, and gardens.

Stepping back inside, you can read your favorite book in the library, work up a sweat in the exercise room then cool off as you take a swim in the heated indoor pool. There is also a sauna and did I mention the movie theater?

When it's time to 'retire for the evening', you will do so in a master suite that has floor-to-ceiling windows and doors. The suite also has its own private living space, wet bar, and a balcony that overlooks a flower garden.

This estate with its wooded surroundings offers a feeling of a country sanctuary, but you are only minutes from Sioux Falls.

With five bedrooms and seven baths with over 10,000 sq feet of living space, Bellosquardo could be yours for $2.59 million or about $14,000 on a 30-year mortgage.

