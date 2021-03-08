Team LeBron Coasts to Victory in the NBA All-star

ATLANTA (AP) — Team LeBron showed off its high-flying and long-range skills during a dominating run to close out the first half, setting up a 170-150 romp over Team Durant in the league’s 70th midseason showcase.

LeBron James is now 4-0, having defeated Stephen Curry’s squad in 2018 and teams selected by Milwaukee’s two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo the last two years.

Antetokounmpo was the game MVP after shooting 16 of 16 for 35 points. Curry chipped in with 28 points, while Damian Lillard had 32. James spent most of the night admiring his drafting skill, playing less than 13 minutes and finishing with four points.

Bradley Beal led Team Durant with 26 points.

Philadelphia 76ers standouts Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons were ruled out of the game because of a coronavirus contact tracing issue. The NBA said the two had contact with an individual who later tested positive for the coronavirus.

Curry was the NBA’s 3-point shooting champion for the second time in his career. Curry finished first in both rounds to edge Utah’s Mike Conley and Boston’s Jayson Tatum. Curry had 28 points in the finals, one more than Conley.

Indiana forward Domantas Sabonis was the winner of the skills challenge, defeating Orlando forward Nikola Vucevic in the final. Portland’s Anfernee Simons came away with the Slam Dunk championship.