The Alliance with Miles and Lisa Beacom Concert Series ’22

Tickets are on sale now for The Miles and Lisa Beacom concert series at The South Dakota Military Alliance in Sioux Falls now! See Trace Adkins Tuesday, June 14, 2022, Tracy Byrd, July 7, 2022, and Phil Vassar July 23rd at The Alliance.

The Alliance, a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation, brings a state-of-the-art entertainment venue unlike any other in the nation, including a full event venue (lights, sound, and a unique platform), the Patriot Grill, Club Lobo Lounge, VIP Suites, upper and lower-level seating, Armory Gun Range, IMPACT Coffee, Heritage Theater, and much more that you have to see to believe.

Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. is proud to be providing the Alliance with expert show production, unique box office services, and a passionate staff of experts in sound, lighting, and event management.

Pepper Entertainment, a Sioux Falls-based business, is one of the fastest scaling, independent promotion companies in the Midwest. Pepper has over 25 years of experience spanning a broad scope of industry specialties, such as Live Promotions, Corporate & Private Event Talent Buying, Club & Performing Art Center Programming, and Media & Marketing Services.

32 Things to Do in Sioux Falls This Summer That Are Absolutely Free! Sure, there are tons of things to do in the Sioux Empire every summer, but if your entertainment budget is small (or zero), we have the solution - actually, we have lots of solutions.

Here is a list of family-friendly (and some, just adult-friendly) events happening this summer in the Sioux Falls area that you should check out. Oh, the best part, everything on this list is FREE.