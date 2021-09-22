The Best Place For Apple Picking In South Dakota Is In Harrisburg

Going apple picking once a year is usually on most people's bucket lists....or in this case apple bucket lists (Ha!).

Apple picking is truly a popular activity to do during the fall season. It's a great way to spend time with your family, and it allows you to stock your fridge with a delicious, healthy snack all in one day!

In South Dakota, there are plenty of apple orchards around the Sioux Falls area to visit while enjoying the fall weather. One national magazine even named an apple orchard in Harrisburg the "Best Place To Go Apple Picking" in South Dakota.

Reader's Digest did a little research to find the best places to go apple picking across every state in the country. Whether it's a family-fun farm or merely an apple orchard with a variety of apple trees, Reader's Digest found the top apple picking establishments for everyone to enjoy. Based on Reader's Digest's findings, the South Dakota apple orchard that reigns supreme is...the Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg!

So why is the Country Apple Orchard the best place for apple picking in South Dakota? This apple orchard alone has over 6,000 apple trees on site. Plus, there are seven acres of pumpkin patches to highlight all the fall fun! Country Apple Orchard is also known to have different festivals in September that offer pony rides, delicious homemade pies, inflatables for the kids to play on, and more!

The Country Apple Orchard is great fun for the entire family, so it's no surprise that Reader's Digest identified this grove burgeoning with apples as the best in the state.

What are your favorite fall activities to do with your family in the Sioux Falls area?