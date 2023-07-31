The Dakota Coffee Festival in Sioux Falls Returns this Fall

Coffee lovers assemble! The Dakota Coffee Festival in Sioux Falls is back for 2023.

Presented by First PREMIER Bank, The Dakota Coffee Festival is on November 4, 2023, at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

If you are a coffee lover, maybe even a coffee snob, don't miss The Dakota Coffee Festival Presented by First PREMIER Bank.

You'll get to sample all sorts of specialty drinks and coffees from over a dozen regional rosters. See some fancy barista skills, and if you want to really get into the bean, talk to one of the international coffee industry experts that'll be there.

The Dakota Coffee Festival is also the place for some gift shopping for the coffee fanatic in your life. The vendors will have additional blends and full-sized drinks available buy.

When is the Dakota Coffee Festival?

The Dakota Coffee Festival Presented by First PREMIER Bank is on November 4, 2023, from 9:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the Sioux Falls Convention Center ( 1201 West Ave).

Tickets for the Dakota Coffee Festival

Tickets for the Dakota Coffee Festival are $20. Tickets go on-sell at 10:00 AM on August 11 through the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center