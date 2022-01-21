Thomas Rhett ‘Bring the Bar to You Tour’ to Sioux Falls

Just announced, Thomas Rhett is coming to Sioux Falls. Check out his 'Bring the Bar to You Tour' at The Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota October 1st, 2022. Tickets are set to go on sale to the general public Friday, January 28 at 10:00 AM.

Parker McCollum joins Rhett this October. We'll have more here soon, so keep checking back how you could win your tickets to the show before they go on sale.

