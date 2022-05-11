The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch in effect until 9:00 PM Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The Watch area includes southeastern South Dakota, as well as parts of Iowa, Nebraska, and Minnesota. Sioux Falls is a part of the watch.

Mitchell, Brookings, Aberdeen, Madison, Huron, Yankton, Vermillion, Sioux City, and Watertown are also included in this watch.

"Thunderstorms are expected to increase in intensity and coverage amid the very unstable airmass over the region this afternoon. Environmental conditions support the potential for supercells capable of all severe hazards, including very hail and tornadoes." - NWS 5/11/22

Get our free mobile app

MORE: Don’t Believe These Common Tornado Myths

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Tornado Watch Number 202 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 115 PM CDT Wed May 11 2022 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of Northwest Iowa Southwest Minnesota Northeast Nebraska Southeast South Dakota * Effective this Wednesday afternoon and evening from 115 PM until 900 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... A few tornadoes likely Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75 mph likely Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible SUMMARY...Thunderstorms are expected to increase in intensity and coverage amid the very unstable airmass over the region this afternoon. Environmental conditions support the potential for supercells capable of all severe hazards, including very hail and tornadoes. The tornado watch area is approximately along and 65 statute miles north and south of a line from 20 miles south southwest of Mitchell SD to 50 miles northeast of Fort Dodge IA. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU2). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. && AVIATION...Tornadoes and a few severe thunderstorms with hail surface and aloft to 2 inches. Extreme turbulence and surface wind gusts to 65 knots. A few cumulonimbi with maximum tops to 500. Mean storm motion vector 24035.