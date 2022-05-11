Tornado Watch For Parts of South Dakota Including Sioux Falls Wednesday

Tornado Watch For Parts of South Dakota Including Sioux Falls Wednesday

Brandon James -Townsquare Media

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch in effect until 9:00 PM Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The Watch area includes southeastern South Dakota, as well as parts of Iowa, Nebraska, and Minnesota. Sioux Falls is a part of the watch.

Mitchell, Brookings, Aberdeen, Madison, Huron, Yankton, Vermillion, Sioux City, and Watertown are also included in this watch.

"Thunderstorms are expected to increase in intensity and coverage amid the very unstable airmass over the region this afternoon. Environmental conditions support the potential for supercells capable of all severe hazards, including very hail and tornadoes." - NWS 5/11/22

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
   Tornado Watch Number 202
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   115 PM CDT Wed May 11 2022

   The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Tornado Watch for portions of 
     Northwest Iowa
     Southwest Minnesota
     Northeast Nebraska
     Southeast South Dakota

   * Effective this Wednesday afternoon and evening from 115 PM
     until 900 PM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     A few tornadoes likely
     Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75
       mph likely
     Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2
       inches in diameter possible

   SUMMARY...Thunderstorms are expected to increase in intensity and
   coverage amid the very unstable airmass over the region this
   afternoon. Environmental conditions support the potential for
   supercells capable of all severe hazards, including very hail and
   tornadoes.

   The tornado watch area is approximately along and 65 statute miles
   north and south of a line from 20 miles south southwest of Mitchell
   SD to 50 miles northeast of Fort Dodge IA. For a complete depiction
   of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS
   WOU2).

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for
   tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch
   area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for
   threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements
   and possible warnings.

   &&

   AVIATION...Tornadoes and a few severe thunderstorms with hail
   surface and aloft to 2 inches. Extreme turbulence and surface wind
   gusts to 65 knots. A few cumulonimbi with maximum tops to 500. Mean
   storm motion vector 24035.

