Tornado Watch For Parts of South Dakota Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for parts of South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, and Nebraska, Including the Sioux Falls area, in effect until 6:00 PM Monday, May 30, 2022.

From the National Weather Service:

"Severe storm development is underway from northeast Nebraska into southeast South Dakota, and storms will spread quickly northeastward through the afternoon. The storm environment favors a mix of supercells and clusters/line segments, with all hazards

possible. The potential for strong tornadoes will increase through the afternoon toward southwest Minnesota, especially with any discrete supercells. Otherwise, very large hail (near tennis ball size) and damaging outflow winds up to 75 mph can be expected."

WHAT IS A TORNADO WATCH?

"A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings." -National Weather Service

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Tornado Watch Number 292 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 1145 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of Northwest Iowa Southwest Minnesota Northeast Nebraska Southeast South Dakota * Effective this Monday morning and evening from 1145 AM until 600 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Several tornadoes likely with a couple intense tornadoes possible Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75 mph likely Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2.5 inches in diameter likely SUMMARY...Severe storm development is underway from northeast Nebraska into southeast South Dakota, and storms will spread quickly northeastward through the afternoon. The storm environment favors a mix of supercells and clusters/line segments, with all hazards possible. The potential for strong tornadoes will increase through the afternoon toward southwest Minnesota, especially with any discrete supercells. Otherwise, very large hail (near tennis ball size) and damaging outflow winds up to 75 mph can be expected. The tornado watch area is approximately along and 70 statute miles east and west of a line from 50 miles north northeast of Sioux Falls SD to 25 miles east southeast of Norfolk NE. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU2). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.