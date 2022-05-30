Tornado Watch For Parts of South Dakota Monday

Brandon James -Townsquare Media

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for parts of South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, and Nebraska, Including the Sioux Falls area, in effect until 6:00 PM Monday, May 30, 2022.

From the National Weather Service:

"Severe storm development is underway from northeast Nebraska into southeast South Dakota, and storms will spread quickly northeastward through the afternoon. The storm environment favors a mix of supercells and clusters/line segments, with all hazards
possible. The potential for strong tornadoes will increase through the afternoon toward southwest Minnesota, especially with any discrete supercells. Otherwise, very large hail (near tennis ball size) and damaging outflow winds up to 75 mph can be expected."

WHAT IS A TORNADO WATCH?

"A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings." -National Weather Service

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
   Tornado Watch Number 292
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   1145 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022

   The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Tornado Watch for portions of 
     Northwest Iowa
     Southwest Minnesota
     Northeast Nebraska
     Southeast South Dakota

   * Effective this Monday morning and evening from 1145 AM until
     600 PM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Several tornadoes likely with a couple intense tornadoes
       possible
     Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75
       mph likely
     Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2.5
       inches in diameter likely

   SUMMARY...Severe storm development is underway from northeast
   Nebraska into southeast South Dakota, and storms will spread quickly
   northeastward through the afternoon.  The storm environment favors a
   mix of supercells and clusters/line segments, with all hazards
   possible.  The potential for strong tornadoes will increase through
   the afternoon toward southwest Minnesota, especially with any
   discrete supercells.  Otherwise, very large hail (near tennis ball
   size) and damaging outflow winds up to 75 mph can be expected.

   The tornado watch area is approximately along and 70 statute miles
   east and west of a line from 50 miles north northeast of Sioux Falls
   SD to 25 miles east southeast of Norfolk NE. For a complete
   depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update
   (WOUS64 KWNS WOU2).

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for
   tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch
   area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for
   threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements
   and possible warnings.

