Tornado Watch For Parts of South Dakota Sunday Evening

Brandon James -Townsquare Media

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for parts of South Dakota, and Nebraska, Including the Sioux Falls area,  in effect until 2:00 AM Monday, May 30, 2022.

From the National Weather Service:

"Severe storms are expected to develop and increase across the region, initially across central/north-central Nebraska and eventually into southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska. A somewhat separate corridor of severe thunderstorm development is possible farther to the southeast across south-central/east-central Nebraska this evening.

Initial supercells are likely, and a well-organized cluster of storms may also evolve and accelerate northeastward this evening. All aspects of severe weather are possible including very large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes."

WHAT IS A TORNADO WATCH?

"A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings." -National Weather Service

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
   Tornado Watch Number 289
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   715 PM CDT Sun May 29 2022

   The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Tornado Watch for portions of 
     Central and Eastern Nebraska
     Southeast South Dakota

   * Effective this Sunday night and Monday morning from 715 PM
     until 200 AM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     A few tornadoes possible
     Scattered damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts
       to 80 mph possible
     Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events
       to 3 inches in diameter possible

   SUMMARY...Severe storms are expected to develop and increase across
   the region, initially across central/north-central Nebraska and
   eventually into southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska. A
   somewhat separate corridor of severe thunderstorm development is
   possible farther to the southeast across south-central/east-central
   Nebraska this evening. Initial supercells are likely, and a
   well-organized cluster of storms may also evolve and accelerate
   northeastward this evening. All aspects of severe weather are
   possible including very large hail, damaging winds, and a few
   tornadoes.

   The tornado watch area is approximately along and 105 statute miles
   north and south of a line from 30 miles west northwest of Broken Bow
   NE to 40 miles east southeast of Yankton SD. For a complete
   depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update
   (WOUS64 KWNS WOU9).

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for
   tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch
   area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for
   threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements
   and possible warnings.

 

