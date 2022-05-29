Tornado Watch For Parts of South Dakota Sunday Evening

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for parts of South Dakota, and Nebraska, Including the Sioux Falls area, in effect until 2:00 AM Monday, May 30, 2022.

From the National Weather Service:

"Severe storms are expected to develop and increase across the region, initially across central/north-central Nebraska and eventually into southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska. A somewhat separate corridor of severe thunderstorm development is possible farther to the southeast across south-central/east-central Nebraska this evening.

Initial supercells are likely, and a well-organized cluster of storms may also evolve and accelerate northeastward this evening. All aspects of severe weather are possible including very large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes."

WHAT IS A TORNADO WATCH?

"A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings." -National Weather Service

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Tornado Watch Number 289 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 715 PM CDT Sun May 29 2022 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of Central and Eastern Nebraska Southeast South Dakota * Effective this Sunday night and Monday morning from 715 PM until 200 AM CDT. * Primary threats include... A few tornadoes possible Scattered damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts to 80 mph possible Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events to 3 inches in diameter possible SUMMARY...Severe storms are expected to develop and increase across the region, initially across central/north-central Nebraska and eventually into southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska. A somewhat separate corridor of severe thunderstorm development is possible farther to the southeast across south-central/east-central Nebraska this evening. Initial supercells are likely, and a well-organized cluster of storms may also evolve and accelerate northeastward this evening. All aspects of severe weather are possible including very large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes. The tornado watch area is approximately along and 105 statute miles north and south of a line from 30 miles west northwest of Broken Bow NE to 40 miles east southeast of Yankton SD. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU9). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.

