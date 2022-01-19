Traffic Alert! Lane Closure to Impact 41st Street in Sioux Falls

Commuters in Sioux Falls may be facing some delays on one of the city's busiest streets.

The city says a lane closure will impact traffic on West 41st Street, Wednesday (January 19).

Beginning at 9:00 AM, the westbound center lane on West 41st Street will be closed west of South Shirley Ave.

Wiltech Inc will be working on fiber.

This work is anticipated to be complete by the end of the day.

