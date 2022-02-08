Traffic in Downtown Sioux Falls is going to be disrupted a bit this week.

The City of Sioux Falls has announced lane closures that will impact Phillips Avenue for the second straight week.

Beginning Wednesday (February 9) the northbound lane of North Phillips Avenue will be closed between Ninth Street and Tenth Street. Northbound traffic will be detoured to Tenth Street, Dakota Avenue, and Ninth Street. Southbound traffic will not be impacted.

Weather permitting, the work should be done by the end of the day.

